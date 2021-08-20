From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has sealed off a multi- million Naira property belonging to the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, a leading member of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) is the immediate past governor of Kano State.

Sources said the property, Kwankwaso Foundation – ( The property which was donated to the state government as an Isolation cente but was rejected ) has been marked by the Commission for investigation,

Saturday Sun was told that a former boss of the state refuse agency, Abdullahi Mansur Gwarzo has been picked up by the Commission on Thursday for questioning in connection with the on going investigation.

Although some have linked the investigation to Kwankwaso’s 2015 Presidential campaign fund an official of the anti corruption bodyý explained that they were investigating a petition arising from a property dispute within the Ismaila Gwarzo family in the state.

He explained that the sealed property was sold to the former governor by one Abdullahi Muazu Gwarzo adding that there appeared to be a problem with the disbursement of the proceeds of the transaction among the immediate family members of the Gwarzos

Saturday Sun was equally informed that it was likely that Abdullahi Muazu Gwarzo who sold the property to the former governor on behalf of the Gwarzos may not have had the consent of all to sell.

Meanwhile some other properties linked to the present investigation have been marked off by the commission.

The spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren has confirmed that they are investigating a petition in this regard.