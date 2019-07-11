Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it has secured 51 convictions of persons involved in various frauds and also recovered N45,619,706.71 within the last six months of its operation in Edo State.

It also said that properties and instruments of frauds which were proceeds of crimes have been forfeited to the Federal government.

The EFCC zonal head of operations, Muktar Suleman Bello, disclosed this while delivering a speech to mark the African anti-corruption day with the theme “Towards a Common African Position on Asset Recovery,” in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“At the Benin zonal office here, our effort at tackling corruption is yielding results. In the last six months, the commission secured 51 convictions of persons involved in various kinds of frauds.

Suleman said this year’s theme was particularly important because of the need to recover and return to the good people of Africa what has been looted and stolen from the continent by some individuals.

He said for Nigerians, it is a settled fact that the country has over the years lost billions of naira to illicit financial flow stressing that this act of corruption is the reason the country is still touted as potentially great nation after 58 years of its sovereign statehood.

He said this is also the reason there is unconscionable poverty in our otherwise rich nation as the resources that should have delivered the good life to the majority of the people have been cornered and stolen by ravenous elite and leaving our roads, hospitals and other social amenities in an appalling state.

He, however, called for joint efforts to tackle corruption as the EFCC cannot do it alone.