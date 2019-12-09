Joe Effiong, Uyo,

The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) says that it has more than 60 convictions in court against corrupt persons from January this year till date.

Head of EFCC in the zone, Mr. Garba Dugum who disclosed this on Monday during the road walk round the streets of Uyo to mark this year’s International Anti-corruption Day with the theme: “Zero Tolerance for Corruption”, said the anti-graft agency has also recovered more than N300million from corrupt individuals in the zone.

Dugum expressed his belief that more convictions would be secured even as he

that commission was investigating several corruption cases while prosecuting others in court.

“ I think we have a recovery of N300million. This is small compared to other places but at least we are moving forward”.

He said the Uyo Zonal office of commission has spread its dragnet all over its area of operation to fish out corruption individuals and would spare no one found to be involved in any act of sleaze.

Regarding the international anti-corruption day, Dugum said, “Today is an awareness campaign against corruption. That is why we have come out with other stakeholders to go round all the streets to get people sensitized, to show them the ills of corruption; and that if we allow corruption to go on we will not be able to get the impact of the Commonwealth.

He said it was not true that the EFCC was into selective fight against corruption as bandied around by some politicians since recent happenings have proved the commission to be unbiased.

“It is not true and I can’t succumb to that accusation. You can see from recent developments that there some persons even in this government who have been investigated, prosecuted and judgments obtained in court against them”.