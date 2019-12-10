Joe Effiong, Uyo

Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday said it has more than 60 convictions in court against corrupt persons from January till date.

Head of EFCC in the zone, Garba Dugum, who disclosed this during a road walk round the streets of Uyo to mark this year’s International Anti-corruption Day with the theme: “Zero Tolerance for Corruption,” said the anti-graft agency has also recovered more than N300 million from corrupt individuals in the zone.

Dugum expressed his belief that more convictions would be secured even as he said the commission was investigating several corruption cases while prosecuting others in court.

“I think we have a recovery of N300 million. This is small compared to other places but, at least, we are moving forward,” he said.

He said the Uyo Zonal office has spread its dragnet all over its areas of operation to fish out corrupt individuals and would spare no one found to be involved in any act of sleaze.

Regarding the anti-corruption day, Dugum said: “Today is an awareness campaign against corruption. That is why we have come out with other stakeholders to go round all the streets to get people sensitised to show them the ills of corruption; and that if we allow corruption to go on, we will not be able to get the impact of the Commonwealth.”

He said it was not true that the EFCC was into selective fight against corruption as being bandied around by some politicians since recent happenings have proved the commission to be unbiased.