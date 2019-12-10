Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction of 84 persons involved in financial/cyber crimes and other forms of corruptions in Edo, Delta and Ondo states in 2019.

Head, Benin zonal office of the EFCC comprising Edo, Delta and Ondo states, Muhtar Bello, disclosed this yesterday in Benin, adding that it recovered N217,268,236 million while property, including houses and vessels, were forfeited to the government within the period under review.