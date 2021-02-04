From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, has sentenced one Oyelakin Babatunde to four months of community service for cheating and obtaining money under false pretence.

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction on Thursday against the 32-year-old ma, who claims to be a fashion designer.

Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said the man was arrested in September 2020, for obtaining money by false pretence from unsuspecting foreigners, through Amazon and iTunes gift cards as well as Western Union and MoneyGram money transfer.

The court held that Oyelakin’s offence contravened Section 421 of the Criminal Code cap 38, laws of Oyo State, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

Oyelakin, however, pleaded guilty to the one count charge brought against him by the EFCC.

Aside the jail term, the court also ordered him to restitute the sum of Nine Hundred and Fifty British Pounds to his victims and forfeit one Lexus Rs350, one silver Hp Laptop, one white Iphone 11, one golden iPhone wrist watch and one black Nokia phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.