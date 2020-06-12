Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has secured the conviction of 151 suspects among 556 cases investigated between July 2019 and June 2020, and also recovered N250,223,451.15 within the period.

The Head, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, Mr Kanu Idagu, who made the disclosure during a press conference at the commission’s zonal office, stated that the commission also recovered foreign currencies from suspected financial and economic criminals, including $215,142; CD325; €990; and £500.

His words: “Within the said period, the zone investigated 556 cases. We were able to secure 151 convictions out of the number while 97 others are still in court. From July 2019 to 2020, we recovered an aggregate of N250,223,451.15. Others in foreign currencies include $215,142 CD325; €990; and £500.”

Idagu noted that a reasonable percentage of the feats highlighted were recorded within the COVID-19 crisis period, saying: “For instance, the number of convictions from January till date stand at 114. In other word, almost 70 per cent of the entire convictions recorded in the last last one year took place in 2020.

“Equally, N122,917,676.72 of the N250,223,451.15 mentioned above was recovered between January and June 2020. Also, under the period, $101,246; CD300; €1275 and £500 were recovered, as well as 21 vehicles.”

Idagu stated further that the COVID-19 pandemic actually forced EFCC to embark on skeletal operations, promising that the commission would ensure that in the future, “we bring in experts to test suspects in order not to hinder our duties.”