LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office on Wednesday secured a final forfeiture of three blocks of two bedroom flats situated at Gaa Ajegunle village, Egbejila Road, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court gave the order of the final forfeiture of the property belonging to one Mr Olalekan Alabi after hearing the unchallenged application brought by the EFCC.

The EFCC had on the 18th of November 2019 approached the court to order for the final forfeiture of the said property and one Honda Accord Car to the Federal Government on the grounds that it was acquired through the proceeds on unlawful activity.

Moving the application on Wednesday, counsel to the EFCC, Mr A.A Adebayo told Justice Oyinloye: “My Lord, our motion of 18th day of November 2019, the motion is praying your Lordship to grant the order of final forfeiture of the property lying and situated at Gaa Ajegunle village, Egbejila Road, Ilorin, which was found and recovered by the commission from the respondent.”

According to him “we have complied with the order of your Lordship by publishing the interim order in the Nation newspaper, the respondent was issued with the hearing notice, he was duly notified. I urge your Lordship to grant our prayers and order the final forfeiture of the said property.”

After listening to the EFCC lawyer, Justice Oyinloye said: “I have seen the order of this honourable court published in the Nation newspaper; this court is of the opinion that the respondent was duly informed but decided not to challenge the application.

“This honourable court hereby grants the request of the EFCC; the said property and the car are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government,” Oyinloye ruled.