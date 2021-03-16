The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has solicited support of women in the country in the fight against corruption.

The commission described the role of women as strategic to winning the anti-corruption war.

The Ilorin Zonal Head of EFCC, Mr Oseni Kazeem, made the call on Tuesday while speaking at an event organised by the International Women Communication Centre (IWCC), Ilorin, in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Oseni spoke through the Head, Public Affairs Department of the Zone, Mr Ayodele Babatunde on: “The Role of Women in The Fight Against Corruption”.

He said the commission believed that women were in vantage position as mothers and wives to change the destiny of our nation as one blighted by deep-rooted corruption, by waging a determined and sustained war against corruption in Nigeria.

“I am of the view that the fight against corruption will receive considerable boost if women rise up and say no to corruption in any form.

“I strongly believe that for corruption to be totally eradicated in Nigeria, women need to actively get involved and make sure they play active roles as mothers in modeling our youths,” Oseni said.

While extolling the virtues of women, he urged them to use their natural instincts to care and nurture their children who in turn, would exhibit sound values that would bring the country out of the doldrums.

“The role of women in the fight against corruption cannot be over-emphasised. Women are resourceful and hardworking.

“They are agents of change and nation builders. It is often said that, what a man can do, a woman can do better. When it comes to transparency and accountability, let us give it to women.

“In business, women are known to be far more prudent and honest than men.

“Women are more careful drivers than men. In leadership positions, women are known to be stickler for rules.

“They are principled, patient, caring, understanding, calm, enduring, effective and transparent. Women are calmly bold and reasonable,” he said.

The EFCC boss decried the level of moral decadence and corruption in the country, noting that corruption is the reason the country had been unable to transform its rich natural and human resource endowment into prosperity.

He stressed that the challenge of corruption the country faced, called for collaboration of all stakeholders, particularly women.

He, however, warned that the EFCC would spare no rod in bringing corrupt elements in the country to justice. (NAN)