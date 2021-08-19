From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday stopped former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, from travelling abroad.

The former governor was stooped at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja, where he wanted to board a plane to leave the country.

Orji was reportedly on his way out of the country for his summer vacation and medical check-up.

It was gathered that Senator Orji followed officials of the EFCC to the office to find out why he was prevented from travelling. His son, who is also Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedu Orji, also went to the office of the EFCC.

Sources said that owing to petitions against Senator Orji and his son, their names were put on EFCC watchlist and they can only travel out of the country on the clearance of the anti-graft agency, which ex-gov Orji didn’t get before attempting to leave the country.

At the EFCC office yesterday, the passports of Senator Orji and his son were collected and they were asked to apply to collect them if they are travelling, which they eventually did

Both father and son were asked to report back tomorrow at EFCC office.

Ex- governor Orji was said to have officially applied to be allowed to travel and would get an answer today when he visits EFCC office.

Earlier yesterday, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said ex-gov Orji was arrested and being quizzed by operatives of the Commission in their office.

Senator Orji case ensued from a petition, dated March 17, 2017 filed by Fight Corruption: Save Nigeria Group.

The petitioner had alleged that the former Abia governor received and diverted various sums of monies that accrued to Abia State.

Based on the petition, the EFCC commenced investigations. In the course of investigation, the anti-graft agency said it discovered that the former governor was drawing N500 million monthly purported to be security vote which were being converted.

It said: “As he became the governor in 2007, he continued to draw the N500 million cash monthly from June 2007 to May 2015.

“The N500 million, investigation revealed, is aside of the security funds expended on the Nigerian Police, The Nigerian Army, DSS, Navy anti-Kidnapping Squad, anti- robbery Squad, purchase of Security equipment and vehicles for the security agencies.