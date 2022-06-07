from Romanus Ugwu

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), numbering at least 20 personnel have stormed Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention and presidential primary.

The eagle-eyed operatives that took strategic positions at the venue of the ongoing Special Convention were apparently on ground to monitor any unwholesome financial dealing at the convention ground.

The anti-graft agency were criticised few days ago when they stormed the presidential convention of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the ruling party, Abdulahi Adamu, has arrived the venue of the Special Convention ahead of the commencement of the activities to elect the party’s candidate.