Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) stormed the Eagle Square. The officials went round the convention venue before finally they took strategic positions.

However, the officials who were dressed in their official jackets and some in mufti, refused to speak when confronted.

EFCC officials had made similar appearance at the PDP Special Convention in Abuja on May 28, without making any arrest.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Meanwhile, dozens of journalists accredited for the coverage were barred by the security agents who claimed to be acting on orders from the above.

Canisters of tear gas were fired at the journalists by the security agents who stood their ground on preventing the journalists even with their accreditation tags.

In spite of their accreditation tags, they were not only refused entry into the convention venue, but were tear-gassed and manhandled by security operatives.

However, Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary has apologised to the journalists. He was called on phone by one of the accredited journalists to address the situation.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .