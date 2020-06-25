Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stormed Umuahia, capital of Abia State, and sealed some property a top politician in the state and his family are said to have interest.

There have been reports in recent times about the anti graft agency investigating a prime family in the state and it is not yet confirmed if the property sealed were linked to members of the family.

The property in question include Benac Hotel, located adjacent the Mata Dei Catholic Church and opposite the state owned Radio/ TV station, the BCA; a housing estate at the location of former Umuahia Main Market by Okpara Square and a popular shopping mall within the city centre.

Operatives of EFCC stormed the city and immediately declared the property to be under investigation with the commission’s logo boldly printed on the walls and marked them sealed.

Benac Hotel said to be a three-star facility formerly owned by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the state and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Australia, Chief Empire Kanu, but was reportedly sold a few years ago.

The housing estate, on the other hand, has choice duplexes ready for occupation, while the EFCC operatives were said to have traced the ownership of the shopping mall to those who owned the other sealed property.

It was gathered that the anti graft agency operatives, who visited other locations, are still in Abia State and are likely to seal more of such property.