Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday visited the Zamfara offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over investigations into the diversion of N84 million for the 2019 general elections ad hoc staff allowances, a source tells Daily Sun.

.

The EFCC team arrived at the INEC office in Gusau at about 11:20 am in a white Toyota Hiace bus and an ash coloured Ford pick up van.

The entrance of the INEC office was barricaded after the arrival of the EFCC operatives, denying everybody access into the office premises.

A source at the INEC said the visit by the EFCC operatives may be connected with the ongoing investigation of diversion of over N84 million ad and hoc staff allowances.

The operatives are believed to be at the INEC office to recover money believed to have been hidden by culpable INEC officials.

Efforts to speak to the Head, Voters Education, INEC Zamfara office, Malam Garbage Galadima, was not successful as his phone was switch off.