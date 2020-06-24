Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stormed Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, and sealed some properties owned by a top politician in the state and others his family are said to have an interest.

The properties in question include a hospitality facility, Benac Hotel, located adjacent to the Mata Dei Catholic Church and opposite the state owned radio/TV station, the BCA; a housing estate at the location of former Umuahia Main Market by Okpara Square; and a property occupied by a popular shopping mall within the city centre.

Operatives of the EFCC stormed the city and immediately declared the properties to be under investigation, with the commission’s logo boldly printed on the walls, and marked them sealed.

Benac Hotel is said to be a three-star hospitality facility formerly owned by a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the state and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Australia, Chief Empire Kanu,

but was reportedly sold a few years ago.

The housing estate sealed has choice duplexes ready for occupation.

The EFCC operatives were said to have traced the ownership of the shopping mall property to those who owned the other sealed properties.

It was gathered that operatives of anti-graft agency who visited other locations are still in Abia and are likely to seal more of such properties.