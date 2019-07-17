LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, submitted the particulars of individuals on its watch list and under investigations in the state to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kwara State command.

The EFCC boss made this revelation through the Ilorin Zonal Head of the Commission, Mr Isyaku Sharu, who on his behalf, received the Comptroller of Immigration Service, Kwara State Command, Edith Onymenam, who led other NIS senior officers on a courtesy visit to Ilorin zonal office of the commission.

Magu disclosed that the need to familiarise the NIS with the particulars of such personalities under EFCC’s investigation became necessary following intelligence at the disposal of the commission that some highly-placed individuals undergoing corruption probe and on the commission’s watch list in the state have procured forged police reports with which they plan to apply for other international passports to escape from the country.

According to Magu, “information at the disposal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ilorin reveals that these highly-placed individuals are planning to use forged police reports to re-apply for other international passports to flee the country in other to escape prosecution and justice.

“The commission urges you to use your good offices to place these individuals under strict surveillance,” he said.

The EFCC boss who expressed joy at the visit said: “Your coming today is a welcome development. As stipulated in EFCC Establishment Act, the Nigeria Immigration Service is a member of the commission. We can’t do anything without you. If we don’t collaborate with your office, we can’t get it right.”

In her remarks Onymenam commended the anti-graft body for the existing cordial relationship between the two agencies.

“I am delighted to be here this morning. We have an existing relationship already. I am here to see that the relationship is well cemented. I want to see your support. My office will also give you support. If there is anything you want from my office, I will equally do that,” Onymenam said.

Reacting to the EFCC watch list, Onymenam said there was no cause for alarm, assuring that the suspects would not get another international passport.