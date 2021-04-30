The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday took its campaign against cybercrime to the Adeleke University, Ede in Osun.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson in Ibadan.

Mr Ben Ubi, EFCC Head of Legal and Prosecution, Ibadan Zonal Office, who spoke at the sensitisation lecture , called on youths to shun all forms of cybercrime and lead the fight against corruption.

Ubi urged the youths to apply their strength to the propagation of anti-corruption crusade.

”Once youths take the leadership of the anti-corruption fight and apply their strength in its propagation, we are confident that many Nigerians will key into it and our country will be the ultimate beneficiary.

“Cybercrime is an evil having its origin in the growing dependence on computers in modern life especially during this COVID-19 Pandemic that is presently afflicting the society at large.

“We can no longer continue to shy away from the reality of the adverse implications of the dominance of cybercrime activities in our socio-cultural, political and economic sphere,” he said.

Ubi said that in Nigeria today, many internet assisted crimes were committed daily in various forms such as fraudulent electronic mails, pornography, identity theft, hacking, cyber harassment, spamming and spoofing.

He called for more collaboration between educational institutions and the EFCC towards ensuring that students make meaningful impacts in their lives.

“Our mission is to collaborate with you, especially the management, to help the students make a meaningful impact in their lives.

“We can work together towards having the youth we can be proud of. The youth are our future. The society that doesn’t have a future is no society.

“We have mass young talents growing in this community. We need to help them to be better people,” he said. (NAN)