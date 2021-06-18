From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kano Zone, has taken possession of bales of foreign currencies arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA in Kano

A source within the Commission told Saturday Sun that the bales of foreign currencies were arrested on Thursday afternoon adding that operatives have been assigned to investigate the case.

The stunning arrest was effected by personnel of the airport wing of the Nigeria Customs Service, (NCS), said the source who held that the foreign currencies, wrapped in three bales, were offloaded from a cargo airline belonging to Ethiopian Airline.

The Zonal Public Relations unit of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) in Kano State declined comment on the latest development, but promised to make a statement available in due course.