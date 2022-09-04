Barring all unforeseen circumstances, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, who was arrested last week would be arraigned in Lagos on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged financial crimes.

A source close the EFCC confirmed on condition of anonymity, said that the agency is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to arraign the Speaker adding that some political actors had been making efforts to stall the arraignment.

He said: “We’re leaving no stone unturned concerning this Oluomo’s matter. He will be arraigned in court in Lagos State on Monday or later in the week, as we’re currently preparing charges against him.

“We’re arraigning him in Lagos because it’s a jurisdictional matter. Some highly placed personality are doing everything to frustrate his arraignment, but he’s expected to go explain or defend himself in court on Monday.”

The Speaker was arrested by officials of the EFCC at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Thursday morning and secretly flown to Abuja, and was still in the custody of the anti-graft agency, Saturday night.

He was said to have been on the wanted list of the commission following his failure to honour the EFCC’s invitation several times.

Oluomo and others (yet to be named) were accused of forging signatures and financial documents belonging to the state Assembly.

The EFCC National and South-West spokespersons, Mr Wilson Uwujaren and Mr Dele Oyewale, did not respond to their calls nor responded to WhatsApp and text messages from our correspondent, Saturday night.