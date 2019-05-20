Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it would soon prosecute no fewer than 25 suspected internet fraudsters, otherwise called Yahoo Yahoo Boys.

Head of South East office of the EFCC, Usman Imam, who disclosed this while briefing the press at the weekend on the activities of the commission in the first quarter, said following a clampdown on internet criminals, their operatives arrested about 50 suspects about two weeks ago, 37 of them from Owerri, Imo State.

He explained that after thorough screening, it was discovered that 25 of them have case to answer.

Concerned about the frightening rate of cybercrime in the region, he appealed to parents to take up their God-given responsible of monitoring their children or wards, while assuring that they would intensify the clampdown.

Imam said: “In the east, the case of internet or cybercrimes popularly called Yahoo Yahoo, is very alarming and from investigations so far made it is unfortunate that some parents are not only aware of their children’s involvements but even abet such terrible crime.

“What is very worrisome is that most of the perpetrators of these crimes are students of higher institutions, graduates, youth corps members and secondary school students, who are already learning the ropes from their elders in the nefarious business.

“To think that these criminals are those who will in future take up the responsibility of leading this country must certainly send shivers down the spine of any right thinking Nigerian.”

Imam also appealed to people in the zone to desist from using their positions in the community as traditional rulers, town union members, land committee members or land agents in defrauding their people.