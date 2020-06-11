LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A Permanent Secretary and a Director in the services of Kwara state government have been arrested and detained by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an employment scam at the state Universal Basic Education Board( SUBEB).

The discovery of 1000 ghost workers in the pay roll of SUBEB by the anti- graft agency prompted the arrest of the two senior government officials.

The Head of Ilorin zonal office of EFCC, Isyaku Sharu disclosed this at a media briefing in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday.

“The zone has uncovered about 1000 ghost workers allegedly smuggled into the pay roll of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB),” Sharu stated.

Sharu also disclosed that the zone has made additional cash recovery of N138 million from alleged treasury looters in Kwara state.

The anti- graft agency had earlier handed over N374 million recovered loot to the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on two occasions.

Other achievements of the zone amidst COVID-19, according to Sharu included the uncovering of N159 million allegedly diverted by the embattled 16 Local Government Chairmen” with traces in their personal accounts in which some of them have started making refunds”.

” The zone has also uncovered alleged diversion of about. N750 million from the Light Up Kwara Project in which about N72 million was used in purchasing a property in Guzape area of Abuja.

“Interim forfeiture of a residential building located at No. 17 and 27a McDonald, Ikoyi, Lagos belonging to a top politician with a conservative value of N2bn.

” Interim forfeiture of a residential building located at No. 10 and 11 AbdulKadir street, GRA, Ilorin belonging to the same politician with a conservative value of N1.5 billion, ” he added.