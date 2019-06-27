Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Bauchi Civil Society Organisations Network (BCSON), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the activities of Coalition Against Financial Crimes and Injustice (CAFCI).

The call came as a result of alleged blackmail and malign of the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

BCSON, claimed that CAFCI had turned itself into “a criminal enterprise” specialising in maligning and blackmailing politicians especially Abubakar, that refused to part with money after raising spurious allegations.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Mohammed Hussein, yesterday, it condemned the activities of the coalition.

It warned CAFCI to desist from making unfounded allegations and stop the antics of using anti-graft agencies to serve personal interest.

“The people of Bauchi State and the country at large have observed the terrible antics of Coalition Against Financial Crimes and Injustice over the years and as such its latest threat against former Governor Abubakar can never be taken seriously. “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, should investigate the activities of this group, because this is a man who worked tirelessly as a governor and refused to share the hard-earned resources of the state with politicians culminating in his arranged defeat.