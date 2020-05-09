The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that it was going to reopen the trial of former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Jones Udeogu, a former Director of Finance and Account of Abia State Government, whose convictions were yesterday nullified by the Supreme Court. The apex court also ordered their fresh trials at the lower court.

The apex court based its verdict on the grounds that Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted Kalu and others had been elevated to the Court of Appeal before the judgment was handed down. All the same, they returned to the lower court to deliver the judgment, which it considered as illegal.

The EFCC, in a statement, said, it considered the judgment of the apex court as quite unfortunate, emphasizing that, “it is a technical ambush against the trial of the former governor. The Commission is prepared for a fresh and immediate trial of the case because of its evidence against Kalu and others are overwhelming.

“The corruption charges against Kalu still subsist because the Supreme Court did not acquit him of them. The entire prosecutorial machinery of the EFCC would be launched in a fresh trial, where justice is bound to be served in due course.”