Consequently, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun adjourned the case till Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11am.

Last Friday, Mr Jacobs had asked the court to adjourn proceedings to enable the prosecution to determine whether one of its witnesses in the matter, Adewale Aladegbola, a driver with Zenith Bank branch in Ado-Ekiti, would be declared hostile to enable the prosecution to make necessary applications before the court

When the matter was called for the commencement of proceedings on Tuesday at 1 p.m, the prosecuting counsel was still absent from court.

The counsels to the defendants, Ola Olanipekun and Olawale Ojo, asked the judge to stand down the matter for an hour to enable the prosecution get to court from his earlier engagement.

However, after an hour and half of standing down the matter, the judge eventually adjourned the case to May 21 at 11 a.m.

It should be recalled that EFCC counsel sought adjournment last Friday, when it became obvious that Mr Adewale Aladegbola Clement, a former driver to Zenith Bank Ado -Ekiti branch, who gave evidence as the second witness was giving evidence contrary to his extra judicial statement.

Aladegbola was reportedly arrested by the EFCC and detained for hours last Friday.

The witness had said he was told to lie by the bank Cash Officer, Okemute Oputu and that on April 16, 2015, the Zenith Bank bullion van was grounded and there was no operations.

EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, who was obviously jolted had told the court that he will be asking for adjournment saying; “My Lord, it looks as if this witness might become hostile as he is making statements absent from his extra judicial statement in the proof of evidence.”

On Friday evening, his wife, Olajumoke Aladegbola, had raised the alarm that she couldn’t reach her husband since 9 am on Friday morning, describing the development as unusual and worrisome.

Speaking to journalist in Ado Ekiti, Mrs. Aladegbola, who cried profusely, said; “I have not seen my husband since Tuesday when he left Ado Ekiti to attend to the EFCC vs Fayose matter. And since 9am this morning, I have not been able to reach him on phone.”