Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) marks the annual Anti-Corruption Day, the Head of the Gombe Zonal Office, Mr Micheal Wetkast, has given remarks on how the Commission, he said, prevented the buying and selling of votes in the 2019 elections.

According to the zonal head of operations, the Commission had prevented the trading of votes by standing firm with its continuous campaign against vote buying and selling. The Commission, he said, through the sensitisation of voters, recorded a major success in regards to the prevention of vote buying.

“We were able to secure one conviction while a number of suspects were arrested in the case of vote buying in the zone,” Mr Wetkast said.

He added that the zonal office has in the year under review secured the forfeiture of 2 houses, 3 cars and over N400 million, with 71 convictions. The Commission also intercepted and smashed a syndicate involved in falsifying of fertilizer and palm oil products as well as those involved in the diversion of relief materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and other dependents, he said.

“The agency also secured the interim furfieture of 7 houses in the zone,” Mr Wetkast said.