Damilola Fatunmise

Fast rising comedian, Efe Warri Boy, will today hold the maiden edition of his comedy show tagged: ‘They Think I’m Joking’.

The rib cracker, who has a large fan base on his social media platform, promises to give his fans undiluted jokes.

In 2018, Efe hosted his first comedy hangout, in Ajah, Lagos and it attracted a huge audience. This time around, he has assured that today’s show, which holds at Agip Hall in Lagos, will be fun packed for his fans.