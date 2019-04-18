Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, O’tega Emerhor has expressed deep sadness over the death of the former senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Adegor Eferakeya.

Eferakeya, a renowned Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, died on Monday at 78 years.

In a statement on Thursday, Emerhor said the death of Prof. Eferakeya was a big blow to the Urhobo nation considering his contributions to the development of his native Okpe kingdom and Urhobo land that he represented at the apex level of lawmaking in the country.

While commiserating with the Eferakeya family and the Urhobo Progress Congress (UPU), the APC leader stressed that the late senator’s death had created a big vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

Emerhor also praised the late professor for his contribution to the formation and growth of APC in Delta State before retiring from active politics in 2017.

He prayed Almighty God to comfort the family and Urhobo nation and as well grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.