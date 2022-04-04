As encomium from friends and well wishers pour in for the former governor of Edo State and erstwhile national chairman of the All Progessives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as he turns 70, Amb. Efosa Efex Iyamu, has described him as an enigma and courageous fighter.

Iyamu, an ace entertainer and former chief protocol to Oshiomhole when he held sway as national chairman of the APC said “Comrade Adams Aliyu Eric Awanegboye Oshiomole is an enigma, fighter and man of impeccable character with a heart of gold. I have followed him right from his union days and admired his ways of works and actions, with speaking truth to power all the time. A man who was and always referred to then, as the people’s president.”

He recalled how how he met Oshiomhole: “I met comrade in a function in Benin between 2009-2010 as a young man doing my business (in entertainment). He loved my craft and from that time till now I have been loyal and at different times worked under his different administration as political appointee and he’s been a father figure all the way.

