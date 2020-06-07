Why is high blood pressure a big deal, you may ask? The simple reason is that it puts stress on the heart and the arteries, even if the person involved many feel any different or be aware of what is happening. That added stress can raise the chances for a heart attack or stroke. Sustained high blood pressure results in a health condition called hypertension. When a person has an undiagnosed and unmanaged hypertension, it could lead to sudden death. That is hypertension is commonly referred to as the silent killer.

Over time, problems in the arteries could cut back on blood flow. And since all of the tissues and organs in the body need blood to work well, that means organs like the brain, kidneys as well as vision and sex life can be affected, too. Early diagnosis of hypertension, adopting a healthy lifestyle, taking medication coupled with monitoring of blood pressure and regular medical check-up by a doctor, to get or keep your blood pressure down would do much good now to prevent long-term problems.

Arteries

It all starts with your arteries. Normally, the vessels that carry blood from your heart to the rest of your body have a smooth inner lining. They’re strong and flexible enough to push blood through your body.

High blood pressure changes that. The extra force of the blood can damage the cells on the inside walls of your arteries.

If the pressure doesn’t let up, it can cause tears in the lining so it’s not smooth anymore. That’s where fatty bits, called plaque, get caught and build up. Blood can’t move as well around these clogs, which can even block arteries. These deposits can also make the walls stiff so it’s harder to move the blood.

This damage can make the artery wall stretch and bulge out like a balloon. The bump is called an aneurysm. It can break open and bleed.

Heart

The heart is a muscle, and it needs blood, too. When its supply lines can’t deliver enough, you could have: irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), chest pain (angina), and heart attack.

To push blood through stiff or clogged arteries, your heart has to work harder. An overworked heart can become larger than normal. Then the walls of the heart muscle lose strength and can’t pump blood well. This could lead to a heart attack or heart failure. The chances are greater if you already have heart problems.

Brain

High blood pressure is a leading cause of stroke. When an artery in your brain tears, leaks, or gets clogged, it can stop blood from getting to brain cells. Depending on what part of your brain loses blood and what it does, you could have problems with language, vision, movement, or anything else your brain controls. It could be temporary if the blood flow is restored, or the damage may be permanent if the cells die. A lessened blood supply to the brain can also keep you from thinking clearly and remembering. It can cause a condition called vascular dementia.

Kidneys

About 1 in 5 people with high blood pressure also have kidney disease. The kidneys rely on a network of tiny blood vessels to get supply of oxygen and nutrients and to filter waste from the body. When the vessels get clogged, the kidneys can’t do their job.

Healthy kidneys play a role in keeping your blood pressure in check, too, so when they’re damaged, your blood pressure could go up, which then causes more kidney trouble, in an ongoing loop. This could lead to kidney failure.

Eyes

Long-term high blood pressure can squeeze off blood flow and damage the small blood vessels in your eyes. Fluid may build up under your retina, the part of your eye where images focus. These things can lead to problems including blurry, distorted, and lost vision. You could also lose your sight when your optic nerve doesn’t get enough blood.

Genitals

Less blood getting to your sexual organs can cause erectile dysfunction in men and a lower sex drive for women.

Legs, hips, and stomach

Narrow and blocked arteries in the lower part of your body — especially the legs — can cause pain and cramping. Because it is affecting blood vessels that aren’t near your heart, your doctor may call this peripheral artery disease (PAD). It can make muscles in your legs and hips sore and tired when you walk or climb stairs.

Bones

High blood pressure may make you urinate out too much calcium. If your body pulls calcium from your bones to make up for that, you could get osteoporosis. Older women with high blood pressure are more likely to have trouble with weak bones that break easily.

Sleep Apnea

About a third to half of people with high blood pressure also have this condition, which is a kind of interrupted breathing while you sleep. High blood pressure can trigger it or make it worse. Your odds are higher if you have a hard time controlling your blood pressure. Unfortunately, the poor rest that comes from sleep apnea can, in turn, raise your blood pressure.

• Culled from webmd.com