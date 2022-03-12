From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to deepen efficiency in the banking sector, some management staff of NEXIM Bank have trained on credit portfolio management and risk management.

The Executive Director of Nolia Consult Limited, Habib Isa-Dutse, in Abuja, advised the trainees to fully participate in order to take the financial institution to a greater heights.

Habib Isa-Dutse said, “this 5-day capacity building workshop provides us the opportunity to collaboratively strengthen our capacity on credit analysis, credit structuring and risk management.

“As you all know, credit portfolio management is at the core of establishment of NEXIM and so we must be intentional in ensuring that our credit policy remains top notch.

“The importance of this training cannot be over emphasised, bearing in mind that current management has remained focused in ensuring that NEXIM’s role in diversifying the nation’s economy from non-oil sector is never compromised.

“Nolia limited assembled a team of experts to facilitate the various sessions of this training and we would be happy if we all work together in the next 5 days to learn, share experiences, collaborate and network beyond the normal office environment.”