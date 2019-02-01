A new thriller, Stones, has been slated for release in cinemas acrosss the country on March 29, 2019.

Starring Toni Tones, Toyin Afolayan, Emem Ufot, Joshua Ben-Shalom, May Owen, and Bisoye Sotimi, Stones has been making the rounds as ‘the must watch movie’ on various fronts.

Directed by Akin-Tijani Balogun and produced by Effiong Akan, Stones is a story told with delicate sophistication, laden with intrigue and adrenaline pumping scenes, and rated as one of the best thrillers in Nollywood in recent times.

It unveils the story of Chinomso Idibia, a job seeker who lives with his friends, Bunmi Adedeji, a pharmacist and Kazeem Alkali, who’s also in the labour market.

Rather than remaining idle, Chinomso decides to venture into Uber services using Bunmi’s car and two weeks later into the new job while waiting for a passenger, an unkepmt lady suddenly hops in, sobbing and desperately begging him to drive off. He declines but on sighting the macho men approaching the car with a dark purpose, he drives off. He takes her home but his friends disagree to her staying in the apartment. Chadna Etomi relays her kidnapping and the loss of her father’s diamonds which she vows to get back. She offers them financial reward in exchange for their help. Who can resist helping the daughter of an influential man in the society? The plan is set in motion and the three jolly good friends must solve the mystery of the twists and turns which set them down a dark path they never bargained for!

Akan, who is the CEO of Oceanmark Productions, is passionate about making good films with unique content and is uncompromising when it comes to producing high quality movies of international standard.

He says: “Stones stands out from the plethora of thrillish movies that have hit the big screen and I got the best hands to work with me on the project.

“The thematic content of Stones, without an iota of doubt unequivocally resonates what obtains in society. I’m delighted that we have a good production with high-end technical values synonymous with international standard. “Despite the challenges faced during production, months of diligence and resilience paid off, ending in an awesome production. It is a good movie and we urge folks to come out in mass to watch same upon its release”

Stones was shot in Eleko and environs, which accounts for the beautiful landscapes and visually stunning shots depicted in the movie.

The acting dexterity of the cast leaves one wanting more as each scene unfolds and the movie goer is immersed in the sea of a mind-blowing plot and embarks on a voyage of discovery alongside the trio to a climax that will leave one enthralled.

Stones is powered by Oceanmark Productions and distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution Ltd..