Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has been commended for acting promptly and decisively in dealing with the unrest in Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government area of the state.

Prominent businessman and community leader, Chief Francis Eneh, alias Iron-T, who hailed Umahi, said the governor displayed real leadership by sending as, a matter of urgency, food and other necessities to the victims of the clash.

Eneh said: “By ordering that a judicial panel of inquiry be immediately set up to look into the remote and immediate causes of the unrest in Effium, the governor demonstrated that he wants a permanent solution to the problem.

“It is a nightmare for brothers to rise against one another. It is regrettable that while Umahi is preaching the gospel of peace and brotherliness in the state, some people are beating the drum of war. Nobody wins when people are killed and property wantonly destroyed.

“As the governor said, there is no reason to justify killing your brothers selves and destroying their property. There is no justification for that.

Violent clashes erupted last weekend at the Effium Park, resulting into intra-communal war between the Ezza-Effium and the Effium people.

The crisis led to killings and destruction of buildings among other valuables.