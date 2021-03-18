From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Police command has arrested six suspects over alleged looting of property abandoned by people in the crisis-ridden Effium community in Ohauwkwu Local Government Area of the state.

Effium Community has been embroiled in an intra-communal war since January this year forcing many residents to flee from the area for fear of being killed or injured.

But while government and security agencies were battling to restore peace in the troubled community, some hoodlums have been looting and carting away people’s property and valuables with reckless abandon.

Government had warned those who were looting People’s property to desist or prepare to face the law.

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, in a statement in Abakaliki said the suspects are; Nonso Abah, 25; Obodo Kelechukwu,30; Friday Aba, 40; Akam Ozoemena, all of Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Elijah Nwankwo, 37, a driver from Enugu State.

She disclosed that the suspects were arrested on March 10 ,at about 2pm.

“The looted property belong to Monday Awegbe, 50, of No. 1 Idoma Road, by Ikpoki Junction Effium, a businessman who as a result of the ongoing crisis between the Ezzas/Effium ran for safety leaving his shop/goods under the care of his inlaw,Mr. Jim Chukwu, of the same address. On the aforementioned date, the suspects were intercepted along Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway by Speed Way Filling Station, in a vehicle loaded with the stolen property, such as Iron rods, generators, gas cylinders and assorted electronic appliances worth millions of naira. The suspects were arrested and the Exhibits recovered from them.

“The suspects admitted committing the crime but alleged that Jim the complainant’s inlaw claimed that the properties belong to his father and ordered them to convey the goods to the buyer at different locations in the state.

“Consequently, the suspects led the police operatives to Ngbo in Ohaukwu LGA of the state where one of the receivers, Ode Silas was arrested and many other goods were recovered from him, while the principal suspect Jim Chukwu is still at large. A frantic effort is on to arrest the suspect” Odah said.