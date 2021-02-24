From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

The people of Ezza- Effium in Effium community of Ohauwkwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have rejected recommendations by stakeholders that a permanent boundary demarcation be effected between them as part of measures to bring lasting peace to the warring clans.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement in Abakaliki, yesterday, said this was part of the outcome of the meeting between Governor David Umahi and stakeholders of the two warring clans of Effium community on Tuesday.

He said the governor in his determination to ensure permanent peace returns in the warring community as soon as possible, had to set up a committee made up of one representative from Effium and Ezza Effium with Bishop Matthew Nkwoegu as chairman and Rev Dr. Scamb Nwokolo as secretary.

The committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks time.

“The governor who presided over the meeting appealed to the stakeholders of Effium and Ezza Effium to do everything possible to ensure that there is no more reprisal from any part of the community noting that government shall hold the stakeholders responsible if there is any further break down of law and order in that community.”

The two sides of the dispute presented their positions on the immediate and remote causes of the crisis and their recommendations for immediate interventions and lasting peace.”

“The governor directed them to go into a closed door meeting by themselves with a view to having a common ground in their recommendations and which they did with the supervision of representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria.”