From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions and member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Ebonyi State, Anayo Nwonu, has called for the release of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta who has been in prison custody over the protracted communal war between the people of Ezza/Effium, Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The people of Ezza and Effium in the local government has been at war for over one year with many lives lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

Rev. Fr. Ngwuta, who was accused of promoting the war, was arrested, charged to court and remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre.

Nwonu, who visited the cleric at the Correctional centre, described his detention in prison custody as injustice.

He explained that he visited Ngwuta to see what he can do about his release.

The governorship Aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in next year’s governorship election in the state said “I came here on a very private visit to see one of us here that is being remanded here, Rev. Fr. Ngwuta. I came here to see him and know what we can do about his release.

“This is a process that we are undergoing to ensure his freedom. What we are preaching in Ebonyi is that injustice should leave Ebonyi state and that is what we stand for.

“I am not a catholic, I am a Pentecostal but church is church. We belief in God and we believe in one God. The most important thing is that an average Ebonyi man is looking for justice”.