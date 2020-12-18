Rapper/singer, Efiz Momegha Ikechukwu Peter aka EfizyNow is not relenting as he continues to drop hit after hit.

After garnering over half a million views on YouTube for one of his singles, Rush, the Buhari singer has now released his highly anticipated EP, #ichiegold, an ode to his nickname. “I can’t help but express joy about my much anticipated EP, #ichiegold, which was released on November 27. It is dynamite, an EP that will surely leave a mark on the industry,” he said.

Parading hits like Ini Edo Way, Rush Way, Nwoke Dimma and Ke Ife Icho, and featuring rapper, Slow Dogg, EfizNow disclosed that the Ke Ife Icho video is scheduled for release this month.

Born and raised in Onitsha but hails from Oraukwu, Anambra State, EfizyNow started doing music at the age of 14, back in high school. He was discovered at a talent show organised by Kerruzzo Entertainment in Enugu. His first single, Tuo Down was released with its visuals in 2008 and was widely accepted by fans.