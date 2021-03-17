The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has berated Harrison Jalla who says there is nothing to celebrate over Amaju Melvin Pinnick’s membership of FIFA council.
Jalla had in a statement said Nigeria was only exporting corruption to the world in Pinnick who he described as a graduate of Ibori’s school of corruption.
Egbe, while berating Jalla, wondered why some of the nation’s football stakeholders are hell bent on rubbishing the country and pulling down whoever rises to the top echelon of world football from the country.
“Jalla is definitely not working in the interest of our dear country. When you criticize constructively we would know…we also know when one is only being jealous, vindictive and unpatriotic. Jalla and his co travelers no doubt are just being petty and unpatriotic,” Egbe said.
Egbe who is a FIFA li- censed match agent said what every Nigerian owe Pinnick now is prayers and total sup- port…the same way we support other Nigerians that have made it to the top in other global bodies like the United Nation, World Trade Organization, Africa Development Bank, Grammy award and of late in the government of Joe Biden out there in the United States.
Leave a Reply