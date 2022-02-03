The Chief executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe and authorities in Cameroon have held talks on the way forward for pitches being used in the ongoing AFCON.

Egbe, whose outfit is Africa’s leading stadium facilities construction firm, was invited by the Governor of Douala, Samuel Ivaha Diboua, for the meetings that centered on how to make the pitches remain in good shape after the Nations Cup.

“The Cameroonian authorities are already looking at how to sustain the gains of hosting Africa’s biggest football fiesta. I am delighted that the job Monimichelle is doing is being recognised by other African countries. For us in Monimichelle the way to go is the construction of pitches that would outlive tournaments. We will bring our expertise to bear on this in Cameroon,” Egbe said.

He disclosed that he has seen what the challenges are especially at the Japoma stadium in Douala.

It should be noted that some of the pitches used by Cameroon at the ongoing AFCON failed to get pass marks from coaches and players.