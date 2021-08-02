Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has congratulated Bayelsa United for romping into the final of Aiteo Cup after beating Rivers United 1-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Egbe was also full of praise for Gov Duoye Diri declaring that Bayelsa sports has never had it so good.

In Egbe’s word, “Let me start by congratulating our sports loving governor…let me tell you, what Bayelsa is doing now in sports should not come to anybody as a surprise…Diri was Bayelsa Sports commissioner …he knows the sector and we are seeing it with what Bayelsa is doing in sports. At Edo 2020 Bayelsa shocked everybody by finishing third. Talking about the Aiteo Cup, it might be a double for Bayelsa… Bayelsa Queens are also in the final after beating Rivers Angels. The two teams are going all the way. It would be a historic feat which no state has performed. Bayelsa United would be in the continent next term and we have what it takes to welcome the world to the city of love Yenagoa. We have a stadium that boasts of the kind of geotech turf at the Enyimba stadium, Aba. We have a brand new airport courtesy of Diri and the hotels are there. We can’t wait to welcome African teams to Yenagoa. Of course, there would be a need to touch the facilities at the Samson Siasia stadium, but trust my governor he would do that before Bayelsa begins their continental campaign. On the whole, Bayelsa has never had it so good in sports and I’m happy I’m part of itthe revolution… don’t forget in 2019 I single handedly sponsored the Bayelsa Sports summit and we are reaping the dividend of hardwork and good planning.”

