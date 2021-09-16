Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has congratulated Remo Stars on the club’s promotion to the elite division of the nation’s domestic league.

Egbe, in a statement, said the Ikenne based club deserves their promotion given the high level of investment of the club’s proprietor, Kunle Soname.

Egbe stressed that he is happy the Ikenne ground of Remo Stars, which his outfit constructed, would be playing host to top-flight football from this season.

In his words: “I want to congratulate Remo Stars for getting promotion to the NPFL after the Super 8 play off in Enugu. Kunle Soname is investing heavily in the game and his club deserves to be in the elite class. Monimichelle is also proud to be associated with Remo’s success story. My company constructed the geotech hybrid synthetic pitch at the Ikenne stadium and I m confident the club would play the best of football there.”

