Bayelsa State born stadium facilities construction expert, Ebi Egbe has called on Niger Deltans to support acting NDDC boss, Prof Nelson Braimbraifa.

Braimbraifa in a release signed by his SA Media, Igbeta Ayebakuro alleged that some powerful politicians in the region were blackmailing him for selfish reasons.

The NDDC boss had, however, vowed not to waste the commission’s fund on any individual, but to pursue the development of the region in line with NDDC’s mandate.

Egbe in a statement urged those fighting the NDDC boss to sheathe their sword, describing him as a worthy Ijaw son that deserves the support of everybody in the Niger Delta region.

“What is happening now for which Braimbraifa has cried out is a sad trend. Braimbraifa is a square peg in a square hole.

He is a competent person. I urge those fighting him to sheathe their sword and allow him to do his job which is the development of our region,” Egbe stated.

Egbe stressed that this was not the time to fight a man who was determined to take the NDDC to the next level with his new vision on how to impact positively on the youths of the region. “Only recently I read about the new blueprint the NDDC is coming out with to ensure our region is peaceful. The NDDC is planning big for the youths, so anybody or group trying to distract him do not mean well for the Niger Delta region. We must all also stop this pull him down syndrome that is becoming the hallmark of some people,” Egbe stated.