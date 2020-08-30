Akeem Busari

Presentations of honours at the 5th edition of the prestigious City Merit Awards continues across the country, as distinguished individual Nigerians and organisations receive their certificate of honours.

The City Merit Awards, which is organised annually by Bulfazi Media Services, in conjunction with Coalition of Young Editors of Nigeria (COYEN), is aimed at recognising and celebrating Nigerians and organisations that have impacted the Nigerian society positively.

This year’s edition saw the Chief Executive Officer of Monimitchelle Sports Facility company, Ebi Egbe, receiving the honour as the ‘Most Valuable Sports Personality’. The presentation was done by the awards committee led by its National Coordinator, Akeem Busari, as well as Olawale Olatoye and Seun Ajayi, during a visit at Egbe’s work site in Ikenne, Ogun State. An obviously elated Egbe expressed his gratitude for the recognition and honour bestowed on him, adding that it would further spur him into doing more for the development of Nigerian and African sports.

“I am grateful for this award. I thank the organisers for recognising our modest achievements at Monimitchelle Sports Facility Company.