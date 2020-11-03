EMMA JEMEGAH

An England-based players’ representative, Kelly Ozegbe has advocated more support and national recognition for a Nigerian pitch manufacturing expert, Ebi Egbe, who he believes can make his country rank among the world leaders in churning out quality football turfs.

In the wake of a declaration by Nigeria’s League Management Company that only 13 pitches have been certified to host matches of this season’s top-flight league in the country, Ozegbe noted that almost half of the total number were constructed or renovated by Egbe’s company.

He added that two of the standout arenas, Enyimba International Stadium in Aba and Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba are of high quality and standard that could compete with other football grounds anywhere in Europe or the Americas.

The agent, who was a former footballer during his youth days in Ajegunle area of Lagos, added that the CEO of Monimichelle Sport also played a huge role in ensuring a huge upgrading and upliftment in standard for Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina and Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.