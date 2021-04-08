The Enyimba City of Aba would today come alive as major football stakeholders storm the city to be part of an award ceremony where the secretaries of NPFL clubs would honor the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, and some football-loving governors.

The governors being honored by the NPFL Club Secretaries Forum include the governors of Abia State- Okezie Ikpeazu, Rivers – Nyesom Wike, Rivers and Benue – Samuel Ortom.

The Secretaries in a letter to Egbe stated that they are bestowing the award on him based on the good job Monimichelle is doing to eradicate bad pitches in the country.

The letter stated in part; “we are indeed proud to outline the fact that by your contribution on football cum sports development an award of honour is being bestowed on your outfit Monimichelle as “Most Prominent Sports Construction Company in Nigeria.”

Egbe who spoke yesterday ahead of the event said it is heartwarming and encouraging seeing NPFL club Secretaries recognize the efforts of Monimichelle insisting that it would propel his outfit to do more.