Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has hailed the recent appointment of Chief (Dr) Patrick Ekeji, former Director General of defunct National Sports Commission (NSC) as the Deputy Chief of Staff to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Egbe, in a statement made available to the media, in Yenagoa, the Corporate Headquarters of Monimichelle Group, noted that Ekeji, an ex international and football legend, is an astute administrator who would add value to Imo State government.

“Ekeji’s appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, is well deserved. Ekeji is a sound and astute administrator who would add value to governance in Imo State. Hope Uzodinma has brought on board a man who would help him drive his vision of accelerated development of Imo State,” Egbe said.

He pointed out that Ekeji’s appointment would also rob off positively on Imo sports, since sports remain Ekeji’s primary constituency.

“Ekeji may not be holding a sports position, but he would definitely not abandon his primary constituency, which is good for Imo sports. Again, he is working with a governor that is a sportsman…a former president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF). Imo sports is definitely going to enjoy a new lease of life under the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma.”