Nigeria’s FIFA licensed match agent and stadium facilities expert, Ebi Egbe, has hailed yesterday’s court judgment in which the leadership of the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF, were discharged and acquitted over alleged corruption.

The Chieftains of the NFF, including its President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, were discharged and acquitted on all counts of alleged corruption charges in a case brought by the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu dismissed the entire case with all 16 charges and acquitted the NFF chieftains, in consideration of the submission of the defence and the prosecution, and in line with the rules of administration of criminal justice.

Speaking on the judgment, Egbe, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, said the development is victory for Nigerian football, even as he charged stakeholders to rally round Amaju and his board in the interest of Nigerian football.

“As I have always said, Nigeria’s interest should come first and not that of aggrieved individuals. With this court judgment, I think all the distractions should stop. We need to remain focused and plan how to move the game forward in our country. There is no progressive mind that should support this “pull them down” thing. Nigeria is at the moment bidding to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.