Ebi Egbe, the Chief Executive officer of Nigeria’s leading stadium construction outfit, Monimichelle, has congratulated NFF president, Amaju Melvin Pinnick on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Describing Amaju as an astute and cerebral football administrator, Egbe urged him to continue his good work as he strives to take Nigerian football to greater heights.

Egbe, while applauding Pinnick noted that he has done well both on the local and international scenes.

Egbe prayed for longer life and wisdom for Amaju as he serves Nigerian football.

He urged Nigerian football stakeholders to rally round and support Amaju in his bid to become a member of the FIFA council.

“We must all set aside our differences and look at the bigger picture of a Nigerian, our own son being a member of FIFA council.