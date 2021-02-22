Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has given a pat on the back to Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for backing the U17 grassroots soccer tournament being organised by Grassroots Sports Federation (GRASOF).

Egbe, a patron of GRASOF noted that the grassroots soccer tournament is a laudable event that should enjoy the backing of all and sundry, especially football stakeholders.

He noted that sports, especially football is a veritable tool that should be used to drive the development of the Niger Delta region.

“I want to say a big thank you to the management of NDDC for identifying with the youth soccer tournament being organised by GRASOF. As a patron of the body I m happy they are taking a step in the right direction. Sports, especially football should be used to drive development in the Niger Delta region. Once the youths are engaged in sports they won’t have time for any criminal activities and that way, we can put a stop to youths restiveness.”

Continuing Egbe said… “This informed why I organised a youth tournament for Apoi communities in the Southern Ijaw local government area in December. My company, Monimichelle also believes strongly in the development of the region and this is why we have our corporate headquarters in Yenagoa. Both GRASOF and NDDC are on the same page with Monimichelle.”

GRASOF it would be noted is planning the U17 Niger Delta Peace Cup which is billed to run from March 15-28.