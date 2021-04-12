By Paul Erewuba

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has pledged to dole out N.5m for Bayelsa’s queen of the pools, Ifiezibe Gagbe who won six gold medals in the swimming events of the on going Edo 2020 National Sports Festival.

Egbe while making the pledge noted that Gagbe’s performance clearly shows that Bayelsa can rule not just Nigeria but the world in water sports.

The Monimichelle boss who is still basking in the euphoria of the medal sweep by the Bayelsa swimmer said the feat is one every Bayelsan should celebrate.