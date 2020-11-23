Recent listless performance by the Super Eagles including the dramatic 4-4 draw and drab goalless draw against the Leone Stars in the 2021 AFCON double header in Benin and Freetown respectively have partly been attributed to poor playing surfaces.

This much was highlighted by the chief executive officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe even as he rallied support for the under-fire Super Eagles German coach Gernot Rohr.

The head of the wave-making sports facility construction outfit, said the Super Eagles would surely find their mojo should the team be offered the necessary support by football stakeholders.

“Super Eagles is our team and to be honest, I think we have a very good team made up of good players,” Egbe explained. “I make bold to say that the Super Eagles will do very well at the next Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroun and they can lift that cup because we have the players.”

“What we have presently in the Super Eagles are refined players and many of them grew up training and playing under smooth surfaces and as we all know, the AFCON pitches are always refined tournament pitches which do not outlive the tournament for which they are constructed..